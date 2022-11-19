Pat Metheny Group: We Live Here (World Tour '95 Japan)

Not Available

Led by Pat Metheny--virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer--the eight member Pat Metheny Group perform their jazz fusion stylings live in Japan. Nominated for 23 Grammys in his career, Metheny and his group continue to push the envelope of jazz, leaving true believers in their wake. Tracks: Have You Heard, And Then I Knew, Here to Stay, First Circle, Scrap Metal, Farmer's Trust, Episode D'Azur, Third Wind, This Is Not America, Antonia, To the End of the World, Minuano (Six-Eight), Stranger in Town. 110 minutes.