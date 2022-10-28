Not Available

Pat Metheny - The Unity Sessions' finds the 20 time Grammy winning guitarist and the youngest member of the Downbeat Hall of Fame at the helm of one of his best bands ever as they wrap up a 150 date world tour with an intimate studio performance filmed in a small New York City theater. Featuring new performances of music from the Grammy winning 'Unity Band' record, the expansive 'Unity Group KIN' recording, and touchstones from the entirety of Metheny's illustrious career, these are essential performances that serve as a rare visual documentation of some of the best music of Metheny's ever expanding career.