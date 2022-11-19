Not Available

Pata Nahi Rabb Kehdeyan Rangan Ch Raazi is the story of Harman, his life, his struggle and his dreams. His dream is to see his ailing parents happy and healthy and to get Simran as his life partner who hails from a very rich family. Ashamed of his poverty, he leaves India and reaches Bangkok to rise in life. His life takes a fortunate turn in Bangkok with the help of hotelier, Gurvinder and his pretty daughter, Preet who has a soft corner for Harman. However, unaware of Preet’s feelings Harman returns to India as a rich man.