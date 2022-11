Not Available

A documentary that showcases the natural history of Patagonia over the four seasons o the year. Includes: the Perito Moreno glacier cycle, life of whales, penguins, orcas and sea lions. The secrets of the sub-Antarctic forest, the woodpecker of Patagonia, the Pudu, trouts and foxes. The desert and it's fauna, the guanaco, mountain lion, maras and ñandu.