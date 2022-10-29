Patah Seribu

Not Available

Ella back to Kuala Lumpur for the summer holidays from London as forced by her mother to celebrate her wedding anniversary 20th with her ​​stepfather. In the evening ceremony he met Andy who ignore it. Andy ex-gangster man in Chow Kit who want to change her life after her mother paralyzed by his actions. Andy arrogance makes him interesting in the eyes of Ella and Ella would like to make sure Andy will fall in love with it. After finding out more about Andy's life, Ella really fell in love with Andy despite stiff opposition from her family. But all ended with tragic when an old nemesis Andy back for revenge. Are Ella will fall in love with Andy and Andy know who exactly?