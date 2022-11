Not Available

Patang (English: The Kite) is a 1993 Indian Hindi drama film directed by Goutam Ghose, starring Shabana Azmi, Shafiq Syed, Om Puri and Robi Ghosh. The film is set in small railway station near Gaya, and the life of people in illegal slums near it.[1][2] The film was shot in Gaya and Manpur in Bihar.