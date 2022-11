Not Available

When Iyay, a single mother, learns that her estranged husband has died, she drags the entire family on a road trip from Cebu to Dumaguete to attend the funeral. With her children - Hubert, who has Down Syndrome; Jude, a lovesick transman; Jay, who is living the bum life - as her passengers, Iyay drives her tiny multicab on a journey that yields unexpected stopovers, detours, and revelations.