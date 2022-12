Not Available

This is the story of a girl’s experiences throughout her life. She has to dealwith various situations due to vitiligo, a skin disorder. It is not hurting her physically, but mentally. Because vitiligo makes her look different, she is accepted neither by her schoolmates, nor by society. As she narrates her story, she questions society for segregating her. Her parents’ support has not been able to save her from deep hurt, yet she works to overcome the hurdles.