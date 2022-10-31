Paternal Womb

Not Available

Akari, a twenty two-year-old woman whose mother has died because of overworking, leaves her factory hometown in her mother’s truck to meet her father, who has abandoned the family. Kota, the seventeen-year-old son of Akari’s father’s new family, is weary of his position as the oldest son in a big family and tired of his down-at-heel father. When Kota runs away from home, he encounters Akari in front of his house. Akari senses Kota’s serious mood, and suddenly decides to follow him and to drive him around in the truck. A faltering awkward journey of a half-blood sister and brother begins.