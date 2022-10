Not Available

Funnyman Orny Adams's debut stand-up film features riffs on phone sex, kids with guns, strong women and hair loss in this hysterical performance recorded at Pasadena, California's famed Ice House Comedy Club. The comic has never held a 9-to-5 job, and this show demonstrates why the corporate world is exactly the wrong place for him. Bonus footage includes clips of Adams struggling to entertain a crowd of non-English speakers in Fiji.