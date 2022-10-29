Path of Terror

Not Available

Ashley (Michelle Cohl) is a beautiful young woman looking forward to spending a romantic evening with her man. But plans of fun quickly become a life or death struggle when she finds intruders in her home. Trying to talk her way out of being hurt, she locks eyes with a familiar face from her past that triggers a series of tragic events she ultimately faces head on during this night of terror. With her adrenaline pumping, she must remain calm and try to find a way out of this alive. The odds are not in her favor and she knows it. Expected Release: Winter 2014