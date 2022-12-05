Path of the Brave

Not Available

The Way of the Daredevil is a matter of the way of life, the rise to power of one fictional tribe. It is a story about the courage of a man. And women are labor To be subjected to some power Under the traditional framework that the tribe has established since the ancient times In the story talking about the main characters are Jopa / Namee / Na Ae / Chom Mu / Naha / Pu Than, etc., everyone will be in a relationship with each other according to the story and the events that occur in the whole story.