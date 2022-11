Not Available

Hussain is a renowned researcher and one fine day he goes missing. Jahanara, his daughter, returns from Berlin and tries to find him for three months with no luck. The local law enforcement also seems to be clueless. That's when Jahanara and her friend take things into their own hands and set out to find her father. They embark on a difficult journey and have to endure a lot of hardships. But Jahanara doesn't give up.