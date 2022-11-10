1957

Paths of Glory

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1957

Studio

United Artists

During World War I, commanding officer General Broulard (Adolphe Menjou) orders his subordinate, General Mireau (George Macready), to attack a German trench position, offering a promotion as an incentive. Though the mission is foolhardy to the point of suicide, Mireau commands his own subordinate, Colonel Dax (Kirk Douglas), to plan the attack. When it ends in disaster, General Mireau demands the court-martial of three random soldiers in order to save face.

Cast

Ralph MeekerCpl. Philippe Paris
Adolphe MenjouGen. George Broulard
George MacreadyGen. Paul Mireau
Wayne MorrisLt. Roget/Singing man
Richard AndersonMaj. Saint-Auban
Joe TurkelPvt. Pierre Arnaud

