Kannagi (Pooja) born in the Chola kingdom, one of the three kingdoms in South India around 1,500 years ago, is happily married to Kovalan (Uddika), a millionaire. Kovalan attends the crowning ceremony of the Chola dancing queen, Princess Madhavi (Aruni). Pleased with he performance the king wants Madhavi to indicate whom she would pick to become her husband from among the wealthy male guests present. She selects Kovalan. Spellbound by Madhavi's beauty and her dancing skills, Kovalan too likes Madhavi. The happy marriage crashes. Kovalan spends all his wealth on Madhavi. Broken-hearted, the weeping Kannagi bears up the agony.