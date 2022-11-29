Pathway to Health

Not Available

Olivier, Elise and Marine just finished their 6th year of their medical studies. Next year, they will begin their residency and they will be confronted to their professional life. But before taking the plunge, they decide to step back a little bit. They are going on an initiatory journey around the Mediterranean sea, where big civilisations have developed the medicine we know today. The three future doctors will cross Italy, Albania, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt to meet practicians of alternative medicine. Through their reflection, their meetings and some trip anecdote, this road movie is an opportunity to ask ourselves about our current medical practices. Will this journey change their futur practice? Official Selections 2017: Travel FilmFest, Festival Partir Autrement Paris, La Toile en Vrac & Clac Allaire.