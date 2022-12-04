Patio of Illusion

Not Available

Yi Cheung and Mei, a young couple in love, graduate from university in 1999, the same year as the handover of Macao back to China. They choose a life they value, he an art teacher and she a nurse, and soon she gets pregnant. However, as the economy starts to boom, Yi Cheung wants to make more money and quits his job to become a casino dealer. He starts to forget the old Macao that he and Mei used to wander around and becomes preoccupied with work. Only after Mei leaves him does he start to realise that wealth does not equal success and poverty does not equal failure.