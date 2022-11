Not Available

The island of Patiras is the first land on the water of the estuary of the Gironde (west south of France). It is the first place where the winds of the ocean sink. It is a modest land with no relief. At the point, there is a shelter, an observatory overhung by a lighthouse. It is a rough and delicate corner, where time is suspended, but swept by the wind, burned by the sun, blown by the salts of the spray.