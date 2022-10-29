Not Available

Patisserie Coin De Rue

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A disillusioned Natsume arrives at Coin de Rue, a popular Tokyo pastry shop, begging for work. Aiming to become a high-calibre pastry chef, she is determined to overcome both her past and the challenges ahead. Pastry critic Tomura is a frequent visitor to Coin de Rue. Moved by Natsume's persistence, he slowly begins to confront his own painful past aided, of course, by mouthfuls of tasty pastries.

Cast

Yosuke EguchiTomura
Noriko EguchiMariko Sato
Keiko TodaYuriko
Mariko KagaYoshikawa
Hiroyuki OnoueChihiro Umi
Tomokazu YamaguchiYumi

