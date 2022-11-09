Not Available

Radha earns a living begging in order to support herself and her crippled and ailing father. They live in a small tenement, under the constant threat of eviction by their landlord for unpaid rent for several months. One day, while begging, Radha meets a young man, Nirmal Chander, who would like to see her improve her status by getting employment, he even goes to the extent of assisting her find work in a mill. He subsequently invites her over to meet his mother, and asks her to marry him, to which she agrees. Nirmal also seeks the permission of her dad. When he goes to get her to make arrangements for their marriage, he finds her and her dad gone.