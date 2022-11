Not Available

Patnam Vachina Pativratalu is action comedy based movie in which, Gopi (chiru) and Mohan Babu are brothers living with their mother in a village. Gopi is youngest brother and educated upto B.Sc. Agriculture and he willing to live in village after marriage, while Mohan Babu is an elder one who is uneducated person. Gopi and Mohan Babu marry at same time, Mohan Babu marries Devi, who is an educated person, while Gopi marries Lalithamba, who is an uneducated girl.