Patra Vaitha Nerupondru is an upcoming Indian Tamil Action Drama Thriller movie written directed and produced by Vinoth Rajendran in association with Dinesh Sadasivam, Rajesh Sadasivam under the banner of Iruvar Film Factory. The film Stars Dinesh Sadasivam, Smruthi Venkat in the lead role with others. Music is composed by R. Surya Prasadh.