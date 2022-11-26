Patrician and the Slave

Numidian queen Afra is sold as a slave to the Patrician, Marcellus. The dusky beauty is compelled to become the nurse of little Lucinia, the daughter of Marcellus. One day a party of Numidian's tribe, happening along, recognize her and carry her off, with little Lucinia. Setting out in a galley, a band of Roman warriors pursue them but fail to capture the fugitives. Lady Marcellus makes an offering at the shrine of the Goddess of the Sea, and in a visitation sees her little child with a slave in a strange place. She sets out with her retinue for the spot indicated, and is rewarded by the assistance of the sea nymphs, who restore Lucinius to her mother.
View Full Cast >