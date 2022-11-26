Patrician and the Slave

Not Available

Numidian queen Afra is sold as a slave to the Patrician, Marcellus. The dusky beauty is compelled to become the nurse of little Lucinia, the daughter of Marcellus. One day a party of Numidian's tribe, happening along, recognize her and carry her off, with little Lucinia. Setting out in a galley, a band of Roman warriors pursue them but fail to capture the fugitives. Lady Marcellus makes an offering at the shrine of the Goddess of the Sea, and in a visitation sees her little child with a slave in a strange place. She sets out with her retinue for the spot indicated, and is rewarded by the assistance of the sea nymphs, who restore Lucinius to her mother.