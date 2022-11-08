Not Available

Sarah Francis is a young woman whose life is a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is someone else to look after, let alone someone who dribbles, snores and eats from the kitchen trash. Yet, like it or not, her grandmother has left Sarah her prized possession, a very spoilt pug named Patrick. Surely she must have had her reasons?! Apparently not, as this four-legged friend proceeds to cause chaos in all aspects of Sarah’s life. But then something remarkable happens as Patrick, with all his stubby, stumpy attitude, begins to turn her life around.