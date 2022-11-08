Not Available

Patrick

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Head Gear Films

Sarah Francis is a young woman whose life is a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is someone else to look after, let alone someone who dribbles, snores and eats from the kitchen trash. Yet, like it or not, her grandmother has left Sarah her prized possession, a very spoilt pug named Patrick. Surely she must have had her reasons?! Apparently not, as this four-legged friend proceeds to cause chaos in all aspects of Sarah’s life. But then something remarkable happens as Patrick, with all his stubby, stumpy attitude, begins to turn her life around.

Cast

Gemma JonesCelia
Jennifer SaundersMaureen
Emilia JonesVikki
Ed SkreinOliver
Emily AtackBecky
Cherie LunghiRosemary Francis

View Full Cast >

Images