Patrick Ewing - Standing Tall

A vital cog in the New York Knicks machine, Patrick Ewing has his career extensively profiled here. He lead the Knicks to the NBA finals in 1994, only losing out to the Houston Rockets after seven games. A beloved favorite of fans at Madison Square Garden, who cheered his name at incredible volume on announcing his retirement, this release is a great testament to the talented basketball player Patrick Ewing.
|Patrick Ewing
|Himself
|Hal Douglas
|Narrator
|Ernie Grunfeld
|Himself
|Mark Jackson
|Himself
