A difficult night for everyone at the mobile police group — Ermakova and Mosin. First their car was struck by three bandits, one of whom died, and two escaped. Soon the body of the second criminal inexplicably appeared in a Luggage carrier of patrolmen, and with it the bag filled with money. Around prowling suspicious people, and certainly the third thug among them. But who killed the other? Entangled in the dark streets and mutual suspicion, the characters find themselves in a ring of enemies, where they are waiting for an unexpected bloody denouement…