Patsy Cline - Remembering Patsy

Not Available

Patsy Cline died in a plane crash on March 5, 1963. Now, her musical legacy lives on in "Remembering Patsy." This heartfelt celebration features 17 great Patsy Cline song clips, and 10 rare television appearances, recently discovered and never before seen on home video. You'll meet Patsy through her intimate home movies, her personal letters, as read by Arista recording artist Michelle Wright, and the fond reminiscences of Patsy's husband, Charlie Dick, and Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Mel Tillis, Roy Clark, Eddy Arnold, Bill Anderson and Jan Howard. A new generation of stars, including Trisha Yearwood, k.d. lang, Ronna Reeves, Lisa Stewart, and Marsha Thornton, add insight into Patsy's influence and proof positive that Patsy Cline does live on in her music.