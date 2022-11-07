Not Available

Pattana Pravesham

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pattanapravesham movie is the sequel of Nadodikkattu. Just six months after the events of the prequel, C.I.D. Ramdas (Mohanlal) and C.I.D. Vijayan (Sreenivasan) who are called to Kerala to find the murderer of a police officer. The two incompetent and clueless men find themselves facing a dangerous crime syndicate that deals in drug trafficking. In addition, Anandan Nambiar (Thilakan) who is the man they put behind bars in Nadodikkattu, escapes from jail. Pattana Pravesham is a well-scripted mix of light comedy and poignant drama, just like its prequel.

Cast

SreenivasanVijayan
AmbikaShobha
Karamana Janardanan NairPrabhakaran Thampi
ThilakanAnanthan Nambiar
AzeezPolice Officer
K.P.A.C. Lalitha

