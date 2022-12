Not Available

Pattarai is an upcoming Tamil movie written, directed and produced by Peter Allvin under Hosanna Cinemas banner. Pattarai movie features, J.D Chakravarthy, Senthil, Renuga in the lead role. Music director Devan Ekambaram has composed the song and background score of this movie. Mukesh, Arul Vincent and Vinothbarathy are the cinematographers of this movie. V. T. Vijayan and T. S. Jai are the editors of this movie.