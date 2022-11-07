Patthar Aur Payal

Not Available

Ajit Singh is a leader of gang of bandits. He has his younger brother, Ranjeet, also in the gang. Ranjeet meets with a beautiful young woman named Aasha, and decides he does not want to be a bandit anymore, and much to the anger of Ajit and his henchman, Sarju, re-locates to the city, in order to live a peaceful life. But Ranjeet is arrested and held in prison. Then Sarju and Ajit come to the city and kidnap Aasha, as they know that Ranjeet will come back to rescue her. Ranjeet seeks the co-operation of the police, but they will only help him conditionally.