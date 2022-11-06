Not Available

Patthar Ke Phool

  • Romance
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sippy Films

Kiran is the only child of a gangster father. She has been born and brought up in such a way, so that she is not aware of her dad's illegal activities. When Kiran meets with Police Inspector Suraj, both fall in love. When Kiran's dad come to know that her daughter is in love with a policeman, who has been assigned to investigate him, he vehemently opposes this alliance, and will go to any extent to prevent Kiran from getting married to Suraj.

Cast

Raveena TandonKiran Khanna
Kiran KumarKarim Khan
Manohar SinghBalraj Khanna
Vinod MehraInspector Vijay Verma
Reema LagooMeera Verma
Salman KhanSuraj Verma

