Patti Smith: Live at Montreux

Patti Smith was one of the key artists in the breakthrough of New York City punk rock with her 1975 album "Horses" being hugely influential on the entire New Wave genre. Her distinctive blend of rock, punk and poetry combined with her uncompromising style has ensured that she remains a credible artist throughout her career. This Montreux concert was part of the tour in support of her 2004 "Trampin'" album and the set list features tracks from her first album right through this release. This first-ever live concert is an overdue treat for all of her fans. This 2005 concert by rock icon Patti Smith finds the beloved singer and songwriter delivering a dozen songs from throughout her storied career including "Because the Night," a cover of "Like a Rolling Stone," and "Redondo Beach."