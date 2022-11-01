Not Available

Kosi (Arya) and Selva (Bharath), are contract killers working for a middleman with the ironic name of Sami (Cochin Haneefa). Director Vishnuvardan portrays this morbid telling of two orphaned youths with incredible realism of trust, friendship, and ultimate betrayal masterfully. As the film revolves around young men struggling at life, who bear with confusion and encounter incredible hardships, it is all too unbearably real. Kosi is an unblinking man with a stubborn feel for life thereby refusing to love and be loved. Selva, deaf and dumb, is equally intrepid although he has a heart ticking beneath the dark, dire exterior. Pattiyal is the ultimate tale of friendship, and to what degree that friendship can go till death do them part.