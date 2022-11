Not Available

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Patty Griffin gives an inspired performance in this 2007 concert held at New York's Angel Orensanz Foundation for the Arts to coincide with the release of her critically acclaimed album "Children Running Through." Tracks include "You Never Get What You Want," "Stay on the Ride," "Trapeze," "Get Yourself Another Fool" and many more. Legendary keyboard player Ian McLagan joins Griffin on several songs.