These are the hilarious video diaries of Christmas and New Year at the Calf's House and at the pub, Steve Coogan's brilliant characters Paul and Pauline Calf and all their antics. The DVD features Paul Calf's Video Diary and Three Fights Two Weddings and a Funeral, Pauline's wedding video diary, and features Gary Olsen in one of his last Tv appearances before his early death.