Paul Anka's career spans more than 40 years, 123 albums and a lifetime of memories. Now, this legendary showman takes the stage at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas to deliver a magical performance of old favorites and new, including "Diana," "Times of Your Life," "Mack the Knife," "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," "Puppy Love," "Lonely Boy," "She's a Lady," "You Are My Destiny," "Hold Me 'Til the Morning Comes" and more.