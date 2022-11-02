Paul Anka - Rock Swings' Live at the Montreal Jazz Fest

Not Available

One of the biggest teen idols of the late 50's, Paul Anka moved to the adult sphere several years later and became a successful performer, songwriter, music businessman, and recording artist, remaining so well into the new millennium.Nowhere is it more apparent than this live concert DVD which is crammed full of some extraordinary cover versions of hits from unlikely artists such as Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun and Bon Jovi It's My Life to name but a few. Also included on this release is some fantastic bonus live performances of Tears In Heaven and True.