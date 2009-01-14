2009

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Release Date

January 14th, 2009

Studio

Hey Eddie

Mild-mannered Paul Blart (Kevin James) has always had huge dreams of becoming a State Trooper. Until then, he patrols the local mall as a security guard. With his closely cropped moustache, personal transporter and gung-ho attitude, only Blart seems to take his job seriously. All that changes when a team of thugs raids the mall and takes hostages. Untrained, unarmed and a super-size target, Blart has to become a real cop to save the day.

Cast

Keir O'DonnellVeck Sims
Jayma MaysAmy
Raini RodriguezMaya Blart
Shirley KnightMom
Stephen RannazzisiStuart
Peter GeretyChief Brooks

