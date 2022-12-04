Paul Brewer - Modern Classics

Not Available

Be amazed as you meet Paul Brewer a magician recognized not just for his illusionary skills, but for making laughter appear with each classic trick. Paul has been working his magic on audiences all over the world for more than 30 years. He starred in stage shows and improvisational acts at Salt Lake City's premier indoor amusement venue, and with his lovely assistant (and wife) Jodi, the pair headlined 1,600 sold-out shows at the Lotte World Adventure theme park in South Korea. Today, Paul performs hundreds of shows every year, playing to audiences that vary from small family celebrations to huge corporate gatherings. See Paul's true magic come to light through these six classic tricks and through his friendly audience interactions. By making the human connection, Paul gets the laughs. And by watching him perform, you'll get the picture.