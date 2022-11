Not Available

Paul Chan unites video artists with jailed political activists for candid interviews. Meet artist Steve Kurtz, whose work led to suspicion of bioterrorism; lawyer Lynne Stewart, convicted of aiding terrorism; and naturalized citizen Mohamed Yousry, whose 20 years of peace in New York City ended after Sept. 11. Chan's project is an eye-opening document of the hysteria driven by the war on terror and of the victims who few even know exist.