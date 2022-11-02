Paul: Contending for the Faith

Not Available

Documentary, Faith & Spirituality Documentaries, Biographical Documentaries, Faith & Spirituality, Inspirational Biographies - Before he "saw the light," Saul of Tarsus pursued murderous threats against the disciples of Jesus. But Saul's zeal was upended when he was knocked from his horse and humbled by the hand of God. Join Stephen Ray, best-selling Catholic author and popular Bible teacher, as he takes you on the road with St. Paul through Israel, Syria, Turkey, Greece and Italy. Part of the "Footprints of God" series of devotional DVDs.