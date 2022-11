Not Available

Ex-Iron Maiden front man and legendary heavy-metalist Paul Di'Anno rocks the rafters in this bitchin' concert that was filmed live at the Camden Palace Theatre in London. Tracks include "Razor Edge," "The Runner," "Here to Stay," "Lady Heartbreak," "Spiritual Guidance," "Heartuser," "Tales of the Unexpected," "Road Rat," "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood," "Bright Lights," "Antigua," "Flaming Hearts" and "You Really Got Me."