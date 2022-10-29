Paul F. Tompkins: Laboring Under Delusions

Not Available

When it comes to odd jobs, Paul F. Tompkins has experienced them all, stand-up comedian included. In this extended and uncensored stand-up special, Paul (supported by his impressive mustache) takes us on a hilarious tour of his varied career. Relive his glory days as an employee at a Beta-only video store, a hat shop salesman catering to tourists looking for "king hats," an actor with an improbable cameo in an epic film, and an anxious host of Best Week Ever.