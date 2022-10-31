Paul Kelly: Stories of Me

Not Available

An intimate portrait of Paul Kelly, Australia's foremost singer-songwriter. In a career spanning more than thirty years he has documented the history of our country, described its landscapes and cities, and captured the lives and loves of its citizens. Kelly has written over 350 songs, penned lyrics for many other singers, co-authored songs and written for film. But like all great artists Paul Kelly is both candid and reserved. He has lived in the public eye but has remained an enigma.