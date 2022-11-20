Paul McCartney - BBC Maida Vale Studios

Not Available

Paul McCartney. A worldwide household name and “the most successful composer and recording artist of all time” according to the Guinness World Records. He has 60 gold discs and has sold over 100 million albums and 100 million singles. He’s also been knighted for his services to music and now he heads back to the iconic Maida Vale studios to perform at 6 Music Live. The Beatles recorded many legendary sessions in the building, including the BBC Radio show Pop Go The Beatles in 1963 where they played tracks such as Twist and Shout and I Saw Her Standing There. After the band’s break-up, Paul McCartney continued to record music forming the band Wings and then right up until today as a solo artist. Now, Lauren Laverne and 6 Music get ready to welcome him back to Maida Vale as he gets ready to release his first album of new solo material in six years. Paul's 16th studio album NEW sees him collaborating with producers Mark Ronson, Giles Martin, Paul Epworth and Ethan Johns.