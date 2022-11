Not Available

Paul McCartney presents his classical orchestral work "Ecce Cor Meum," filmed live at the Royal Albert Hall. The romantic melodies feature soprano Kate Royal performing with McCartney, Colm Carey, Mark Law and David Theodore. Conductor Gavin Greenaway leads the King's College Choir Boys and Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields. A fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary details the work involved in creating this unique production.