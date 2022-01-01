Paul McCartney: Live at Austin City Limits Music Festival, 2018

Not Available

Live concert recorded October 5, 2018 in Austin, TX. McCartney and his band perform A Hard Day's Night, Hi! Hi! Hi!, Can't Buy Me Love, Letting Go, Come on to Me, Let Me Roll It, I've Got a Feeling, My Valentine, Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five, Maybe I'm Amazed, I've Just Seen a Face, In Spite of All the Danger, From Me to You, Love Me Do, Blackbird, Here Today, Lady Madonna, Fuh You, Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!, Something, Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, Band on the Run, Back in the U.S.S.R., Let it Be, Live and Let Die, Hey Jude, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (reprise), Helter Skelter, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight and The End.