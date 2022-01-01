Paul McCartney Live in Madrid

Not Available

Concert at The Stadium disappeared comb. May 30, 2004. We were able to attend this amazing concert of one of the few survivors of the Beatles. setlist: jet Got to get you into my life Flaming foot All my loving Let me roll it / Foxy lady You will not see me She's a woman Maybe I'm Amazed The long and winding road In Spite of all danger Blackbird We can work it out here today All things must pass Yellow submarine I'll follow the sun For no one I'll follow the sun (reprise) I've just seen a face Calico skies Eleanor Rigby Drive my car Penny Lane Get back Band on the run Back in the USSR Live and let die I've got a feeling Lady Madonna Hey Jude Yesterday Let it be I saw her standing there Helter Skelter Sgt Pepper's (reprise) / The End