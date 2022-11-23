Not Available

Paul McCartney: Movin' On takes viewers inside the private world of one of the most celebrated musicians of all time. Go backstage and join Beatle Paul McCartney and his band as they prepare for their 1992 New World Tour and recording. Sit in on recording sessions at Abbey Road and tour the famous Beatle's studio. Enjoy exclusive interviews and live performances. Highlights include footage of McCartney rehearsing "Penny Lane" and "Drive My Car." Other works featured on the film include "Hope of Deliverance", "C'mon People", "Off the Ground", "Get Out of My Way", and "Looking for Changes".