Paul McCartney ON THE RUN

It's hard to believe Paul McCartney - the mariachi-singing ex-Beatle - is turning 70 years-old next month. After a three-hour performance in front of 200,000 people at Mexico City's historic central square, the Zócalo, the ex-Beatle proved that not only is he as talented as ever, but he is as eternally charming and energetic as one would expect from the former mop-topped demigod. McCartney amped the crowd at the Zocalo by yelling "¡Viva Mexico, Cabrones!" -- a sure fire way to get the crowd up onto their feet -- and made sure to pepper Mexican slang into a few of the songs performed that night. For good measure, Sir Paul also waved the Mexican flag. During the concert, McCartney was joined by a traditional Mexican mariachi band for the Beatles' classic, Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, an evening highlight that will not be forgotten anytime soon by the masses in attendance.